Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 152 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.06.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

