Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 340,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

