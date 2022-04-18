Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $42.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SU stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

