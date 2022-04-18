Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.32

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 129705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

