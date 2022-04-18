Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.04.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at C$42.57 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$43.12. The stock has a market cap of C$60.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.48.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.3695758 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.