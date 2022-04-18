Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

SMCI stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. 225,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $1,630,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

