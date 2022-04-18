SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.74 million and $7,462.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.59 or 0.07461484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.60 or 1.00055255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041638 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,230,597 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.