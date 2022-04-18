Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZPTAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ZPTAF stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

