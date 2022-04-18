Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZPTAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ZPTAF stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Surge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

