Swarm (SWM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,330.00

Swarm (SWM) traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $8,330.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00106096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.