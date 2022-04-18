Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIOVF. Barclays raised their target price on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.50.

BIOVF opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

