Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SREN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 75 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.