Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.33.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $61.42.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

