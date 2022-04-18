Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,031 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.74% of Syneos Health worth $78,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 17.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 126.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

