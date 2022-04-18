Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $294.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.46.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 21.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Synopsys by 17.9% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

