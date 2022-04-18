System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $20.88

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $19.82. System1 shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 24,442 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

