Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Up 3.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 37,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,946,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGB. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

The firm has a market cap of $669.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

