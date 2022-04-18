Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Up 3.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 37,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,946,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Several research firms have weighed in on TGB. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.
The firm has a market cap of $669.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.