TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE TEL traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.98. 48,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $120.75 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

