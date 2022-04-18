Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE THC opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.47.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.