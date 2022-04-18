Terra Virtua Kolect Price Reaches $0.11 (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $76.18 million and $10.27 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 720,534,549 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

