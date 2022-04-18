TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $29.73 million and approximately $56,146.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.80 or 0.07436829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,821.23 or 0.99999999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041578 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,262,136,963 coins and its circulating supply is 36,261,407,855 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

