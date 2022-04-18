TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 20787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.5% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 379,122 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.8% in the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $806.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

