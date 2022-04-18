The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

BA traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $179.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,031,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,422. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day moving average is $204.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.