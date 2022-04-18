The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $97.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.06.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,018,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.