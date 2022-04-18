The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.89. Clorox reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

CLX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Clorox by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Clorox by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $10,761,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

