The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.94. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,510. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

