The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $7.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

