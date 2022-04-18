The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Target Price to $27.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IOT. Cowen dropped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

NYSE IOT opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.