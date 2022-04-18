The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Sells $770,000.00 in Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MOS opened at $76.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

