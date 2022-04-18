Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$139.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$133.68. 69,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$132.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$65.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$111.72 and a 52 week high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.1100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,198.07. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total value of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,582,415.60.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.