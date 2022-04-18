TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 343,100 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after purchasing an additional 84,728 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 124.7% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 541,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 300,257 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

TMCI stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.58. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $835,554.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,172 in the last quarter.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.