TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F45 Training were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of FXLV stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.30. 2,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Equities analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $26,241.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $548,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,961,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,638,651.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,629,654 over the last three months.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

