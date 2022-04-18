TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $26.78 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ShockWave Medical worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $9.64 on Monday, hitting $200.07. 2,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,919. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $445,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,114 shares of company stock valued at $15,519,479 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

