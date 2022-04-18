TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,126. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

