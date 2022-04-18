TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,333. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

