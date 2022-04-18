TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $24.25 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 862,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Samsara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Samsara stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,210. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

