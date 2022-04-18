Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,515,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 1,163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

TORXF stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

