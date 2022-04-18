Tornado Cash Price Up 9% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $43.93 or 0.00111769 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 9% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $48.31 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.97 or 0.07465056 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,197.23 or 0.99731719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

