Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 8,948 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after purchasing an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.68. 13,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.77.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.