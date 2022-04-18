Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585,358 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $32,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 118,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

