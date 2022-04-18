Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $34,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after purchasing an additional 119,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.82. 15,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,889. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.63.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.