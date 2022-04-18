Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 14,694 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $45,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $10.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $722.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,183. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.40 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $660.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

