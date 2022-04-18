Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 140,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

