Toronto Dominion Bank Has $47.48 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $47,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

