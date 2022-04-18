Toronto Dominion Bank Has $53.30 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,103 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 200,202 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $53,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,024,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,239,748. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.27. 20,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.60. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

