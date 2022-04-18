Toronto Dominion Bank Has $55.49 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 159,083,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $55,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,070. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

