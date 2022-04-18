Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 43,228 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $40,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.37. 11,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.52.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

