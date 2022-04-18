Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 287,285 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 287,285 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.61% of Gildan Activewear worth $50,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,783.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 295,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

GIL traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $35.59. 4,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,392. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

