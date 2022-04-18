Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 59,115 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,115 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $37,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $147,976,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2,546.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Moody’s by 98.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.51. 9,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.18 and a 200-day moving average of $359.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.54.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.