TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Down 34.7% in March

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

