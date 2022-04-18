TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTPG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YTPG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.83. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

